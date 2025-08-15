Survivors gather to remember victims of Hamas attack at Nova Festival

The assault killed more than 300 festivalgoers and was part of a wider incursion that left 1,200 dead and 251 abducted. Organisers said the concert aimed to remember the dead and support community healing. “Through dancing, through the music, we are healing together,” said producer Ofir Amir. Israel’s retaliatory campaign has killed more than 61,700 Palestinians, according to Gaza’s health ministry. Israel faces mounting global pressure as a UN-backed food security agency warns that “the worst case scenario of famine” is unfolding in Gaza.