WATCH: Fresh eruption on Mount Etna sends lava down slopes

The rupture emerged in the early hours of Thursday at around 3,000 metres, releasing a steady flow which by afternoon had descended to 2,900 metres, according to Giuseppe Amendolia of the Alpine Guide team working on the volcano’s southern flank. Drone images captured helmeted tourists, led by guides, approaching the lava for a closer look. Standing at about 3,300 metres and covering some 1,200 square kilometres, Etna is Europe’s largest active volcano and a regular destination for organised excursions.