WATCH: Thousands rally in Israel calling for Gaza hostage deal

The nationwide protests, organised by groups representing hostage families and bereaved relatives, were among the largest since Israel confirmed the deaths of six hostages last September. Organisers said the “day of stoppage” aimed to disrupt daily life until an agreement is reached, warning new offensives could endanger the 50 hostages, only 20 of whom are thought to be alive. Police used water cannons and arrested at least 38 people as demonstrators gathered outside politicians’ homes, military headquarters and major highways. Hamas’ 7 October 2023 attack killed about 1,200 people in Israel and seized 251 hostages. Israel’s offensive has killed over 61,000 people in Gaza, while 898 Israeli soldiers have died.