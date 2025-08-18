Spain expands firefighting force as record heat drives wildfires

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez confirmed the move on Sunday, bringing the number of troops tackling the blazes to more than 1,900, as authorities awaited aircraft reinforcements from other European nations. Firefighters remain focused on 12 major wildfires near the northwestern city of Ourense, where regional leader Alfonso Rueda said evacuations and lockdowns were underway to protect homes. The Spanish weather agency AEMET forecast temperatures of up to 45 °C, warning of an “extreme” fire risk. More than 158,000 hectares have already been destroyed this year.