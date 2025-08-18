WATCH: Demonstrators in Mexico City demand cutting ties with Israel

Protesters said images of destruction and suffering circulating online compelled them to act, calling on officials to take a firmer stance. “It’s surprising that this is happening in this day and age and that we see it,” said one demonstrator, adding that social media had exposed realities many felt unable to ignore. The conflict began after Hamas attacked southern Israel on 7 October 2023, killing about 1,200 people and taking 250 hostages. Israel’s military response has killed more than 61,900 Palestinians, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.