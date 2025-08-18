Russian drone strike on Kharkiv kills seven, including children

Regional Governor Oleh Syniehubov said the victims included an 18-month-old and a 16-year-old, while six children were among the wounded. Emergency services reported strikes on a five-storey residential building that sparked fires across multiple floors, with two survivors rescued from rubble. Local resident Yevhenii Tymoshevsky described homes “where families live, children, youth, old people” being hit. The attack coincided with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s visit to the White House, where he and European leaders will join US President Donald Trump for discussions on ending the war.