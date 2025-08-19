Kyiv ceremony honours artist killed on the frontline

The 39-year-old was injured while repelling a Russian infantry assault on 9 August and died the following day. His farewell ceremony in Independence Square saw mourners holding his paintings in tribute. Chychkan was born in 1986 to artists Illia Chychkan and Tetiana Illiakhova. His grandfather was part of the “Exhibition of Thirteen” and his great-grandfather, Leonid Chychkan, was a professor at the Kyiv Art Institute, recognised for his portrayals of the Carpathians.