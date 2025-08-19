Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

No Comment

Historic Kiruna Church in Sweden begins five-kilometre relocation

Built in 1912, the 672-tonne neo-Gothic church was voted Sweden’s “best building of all time, built before 1950” in a 2001 national poll. Its relocation is part of a wider plan to move Kiruna, Sweden’s northernmost town, threatened by the expansion of the world’s largest underground iron-ore mine. The relocation of Kiruna's town centre, including the church, has been underway since 2004. The church is expected to reopen at its new location in 2026.

More about
Sweden Church Relocation Mine Video

up next

More from no comment

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..