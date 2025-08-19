Historic Kiruna Church in Sweden begins five-kilometre relocation

Built in 1912, the 672-tonne neo-Gothic church was voted Sweden’s “best building of all time, built before 1950” in a 2001 national poll. Its relocation is part of a wider plan to move Kiruna, Sweden’s northernmost town, threatened by the expansion of the world’s largest underground iron-ore mine. The relocation of Kiruna's town centre, including the church, has been underway since 2004. The church is expected to reopen at its new location in 2026.