Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

No Comment

Protesters call for central government control of wildfires in Spain

Around a thousand people gathered in La Bañeza on Tuesday, following a rally in León city the previous day. Protesters have urged the regional government of Castile and León to request a Level 3 emergency, which would transfer responsibility for managing the fires to Spain’s central government. Regional leader Alfonso Fernández Mañueco has rejected this. The crowd also called for the resignations of other high-level officials in local authorities, arguing that regional resources are insufficient. Organisers said the scale of the fires has exceeded local capacity, putting safety and the environment at risk.

More about
Fires in Spain Spain Wildfires Forest fires Protests Video

up next

More from no comment

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..