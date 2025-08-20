Underwater Christ statue in Liguria cleaned by divers

The operation was organised by the Superintendency and carried out by divers from the Carabinieri, the Financial Police, the Firefighters, the Coast Guard, the Police CNES and the Navy. Using pressure washers, they cleared algae, sponges and molluscs from the bronze figure, which stands 18 metres deep in the bay of San Fruttuoso di Camogli, inside the Portofino Marine Protected Area. The statue was installed in 1954 by Duilio Marcante in memory of his friend, diver Dario Gonzatti. Maintenance is considered vital, but some point out that marine growth adds to its natural character.