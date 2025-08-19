Welcome to Africanews

Rescue teams search debris after deadly floods in Pakistan

Officials said about 150 people remain missing in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, where army personnel are working to clear roads and restore access to cut-off villages. Around 80 per cent of connecting roads were destroyed, though partial routes have been reopened for aid deliveries. Since late June, nearly 700 people have died in rain-related incidents across Pakistan. Authorities have issued fresh flood alerts, warning of further risks from cloudbursts, landslides and glacial lake outburst floods.

Pakistan Karachi Floods disaster Rescue Video

