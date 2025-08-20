Welcome to Africanews

Protesters criticise Trump over Gaza war and trade tariffs in Brazil

The rally on Tuesday, organised by pro-Palestinian and leftist groups under the slogan “Trump, out of Brazil and Palestine,” included red paint thrown over cardboard figures of Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to symbolise bloodshed in Gaza. Protesters waved Palestinian flags, condemned US policies, and criticised the 50% tariff on Brazilian goods. In response, Brazil’s government announced a support package worth around €5 billion to help affected exporters.

Brazil Sao Paulo Donald Trump Benjamin Netanyahu Protests

