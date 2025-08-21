Spanish village reduced to ash as country faces worst wildfire season

In León’s Bierzo region, the small village of Lusio was reduced to ruins on 17 August after flames driven by dry winds tore through its centuries-old homes. Residents, evacuated in hours, returned to find only ash, rubble and silence where their community once stood. More than 20 major fires continue to burn across Galicia, Castile and León, and Extremadura. Thousands of firefighters, supported by reinforcements from France, Italy, Slovakia and the Netherlands, are battling the blazes in extreme conditions. Police have detained 23 suspects for alleged arson as pressure mounts on authorities over fire prevention failures in what scientists link to worsening climate conditions.