Hungary stages Europe’s largest fireworks display for national holiday

The 30-minute spectacle lit up the capital with more than 45,000 pyrotechnics launched from 500 sites along a five-kilometre stretch of the river, supported by barges and bridges. St Stephen’s Day, held annually on 20 August, marks the foundation of the Hungarian state and honours King Stephen I, who established the Christian kingdom in the year 1000. The government spent €10.6 million on this year’s event, the highest amount to date. But opinion polls suggest two-thirds of Hungarians oppose the cost, with critics arguing the money would be better directed towards tackling economic challenges, including record inflation and a struggling currency.