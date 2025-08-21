Young gorilla Zeytin prepares to go home after rescue in Istanbul

The young gorilla, discovered in a cargo box on a Turkish Airlines flight from Nigeria to Thailand, was saved by anti-smuggling officers and taken to Istanbul’s Polonezköy Zoo Park. Initially weighing just 9 kilograms and measuring 62 centimetres, the young gorilla is now about a year old and has grown to 16 kilograms and 80 centimetres. Following a public competition, the name Zeytin, meaning Olive, was chosen. Authorities say the process of repatriating Zeytin to Nigeria has begun, with assurances sought that the endangered animal will be housed in a safe, species-only environment and not trafficked again.