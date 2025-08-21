Prague commemorates 1968 Soviet-led occupation of Czechoslovakia

At a ceremony outside the Czech Radio building, where major clashes took place 57 years ago, President Petr Pavel warned against distorting history and said remembering past events helps honour those who fought for freedom. Prime Minister Petr Fiala, Senate President Miloš Vystrčil and other senior officials laid wreaths while funeral music played. Vystrčil said 1968 should serve as a reminder that those who put power before their country must not lead. The invasion by Soviet, Bulgarian, Hungarian and Polish troops brought an end to reform efforts and began a period of censorship, political purges and restricted freedoms.