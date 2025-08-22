Finalists rock invisible riffs at Air Guitar World Championships

The 28th Air Guitar World Championships opened on Thursday in Oulu with qualifying rounds featuring contestants from 13 countries. Each hopeful is judged on two one-minute performances, combining technical precision, originality and sheer “Airness.” Costumes and props are permitted, but real instruments are strictly banned. The final on Friday will see reigning champion Zachary “Ichabod Fame” Knowles of Canada face rivals including US champion Saladin “Six String Sal” Thomas and Germany’s Patrick “Van Airhoven” Culek. A five-member jury of performing arts professionals will award the crown and a “Flying Finn” guitar crafted by luthier Matti Nevalainen.