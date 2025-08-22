Kim Jong Un leads Pyongyang ceremony for troops who fought in Ukraine

The Korean Central News Agency said Kim awarded “hero” titles to soldiers and commanders who fought alongside Russian forces in the Kursk border region, while medals were placed beside portraits of the fallen described as “martyrs.” In his address, Kim praised their “steadfast struggle and noble sacrifice.” South Korean officials estimate around 15,000 North Korean troops have been deployed to Russia since last autumn, along with artillery and ballistic missiles. Officials warn Pyongyang may receive economic aid and advanced weapons technology in return, bolstering Kim’s nuclear programme.