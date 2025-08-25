Italy’s tourist resorts hit by violent storm, leaving damage

The storm, which first struck the Ravenna and Ferrara areas shortly after 1 am on Sunday, moved south along the coastline, lashing Milano Marittima, Cesena, Bellaria-Igea Marina, Rimini, Riccione and Cattolica. Rimini recorded nearly 80 millimetres of rainfall, while strong gusts of 120 kilometres per hour uprooted trees and damaged property. Milano Marittima was among the worst hit, where fallen pines blocked roads and stranded cars. Flooding also forced the closure of major streets in Cervia. Road and rail transport were disrupted across the region.