Moment Gaza hospital struck by Israeli airstrikes

Among those killed was 33-year-old freelance journalist Mariam Dagga, who had recently reported for the Associated Press on children suffering from starvation at the same hospital. Witnesses said two strikes hit within minutes: the first on the fourth floor, where surgical units and doctors’ quarters are located, followed by a second that struck an exterior stairwell frequently used by journalists for live broadcasts. According to the Committee to Protect Journalists, 192 media workers have lost their lives since the war began, while UN figures show over 1,500 health staff have also been killed.