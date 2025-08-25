Welcome to Africanews

WATCH: Kyiv holds ceremonies for Independence Day and fallen soldiers

Crowds gathered in the capital, many in traditional dress, placing flowers in central squares to honour soldiers killed in the fighting. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, joined by First Lady Olena Zelenska and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, paid tribute to the fallen at St Michael’s Square. In a video address, Zelenskyy said Ukraine’s future would be decided only by its people, rejecting compromise with Russia and calling for lasting peace backed by strong security guarantees.

Ukraine Kyiv War in Ukraine soldier Memorial Video

