WATCH: Hundreds join demonstration in Kenyan capital over war in Gaza

Bikers and motorists drove through the Kenyan capital waving Palestinian flags, while some chanted “Free, free Palestine.” Activist Shakira Wafula told the crowd: “The genocide in Palestine has to stop. Children are dying, women are suffering.” The conflict began on 7 October 2023, when Hamas-led militants killed about 1,200 people in Israel and abducted 251. Gaza’s health ministry says more than 62,680 Palestinians have been killed since. Aid groups have long warned that the war and months of Israeli restrictions on food and medical supplies entering Gaza are causing starvation.