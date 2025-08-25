Students clash with riot police in Jakarta over MPs’ housing benefits

Police fired multiple rounds of tear gas as protesters threw stones and bottles, setting fires beneath a flyover near the heavily guarded compound. Authorities sealed off surrounding roads and toll roads leading to the Parliament building, causing severe traffic congestion, while more than 1,200 security personnel were deployed. The protests follow reports that 580 legislators have received monthly housing benefits of 50 million rupiah (€2,841), nearly 20 times the minimum wage in poorer regions.