Sri Lanka’s International Kite Festival returns after six-year break

More than 500 local participants were joined by kite flyers from 25 countries, including Germany, the Netherlands, Malaysia, Indonesia, France, Australia and India. Designs ranged from elephants and leopards to pandas, snakes, sunflowers and Pinocchio. The event, organised by the Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau, was first held in 2015 and ran annually until 2018. This is the first event since then. Officials said its revival aims to boost Colombo’s profile as a tourist destination.