Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

No Comment

Sri Lanka’s International Kite Festival returns after six-year break

More than 500 local participants were joined by kite flyers from 25 countries, including Germany, the Netherlands, Malaysia, Indonesia, France, Australia and India. Designs ranged from elephants and leopards to pandas, snakes, sunflowers and Pinocchio. The event, organised by the Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau, was first held in 2015 and ran annually until 2018. This is the first event since then. Officials said its revival aims to boost Colombo’s profile as a tourist destination.

More about
Sri Lanka kites Festival Tourists Video

up next

More from no comment

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..