Lucy and Selam fossils go on display in Europe for the first time

The 3.2-million-year-old Lucy and the juvenile remains of Selam are now on show at the National Museum in Prague as the centrepieces of a new exhibition, People and Their Ancestors. Their discovery transformed the understanding of human evolution, revealing early evidence of upright walking. Usually considered national treasures and rarely moved, Lucy has only left Ethiopia once before, while Selam has never been exhibited abroad. The Prague showcase runs until late October and has already drawn large crowds.