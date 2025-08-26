Israeli protesters demand ceasefire and hostage deal in Gaza war

The demonstrations, led by relatives of captives and the Hostages and Missing Families Forum, were branded a “National Day of Struggle.” Protesters carried signs reading “Hostage Deal Now,” urging the government to return to negotiations. Families accused Netanyahu of sacrificing civilians for political survival, while far-right coalition partners warned they would quit if a truce was agreed. Around 50 hostages remain in Gaza, Israel believes 20 are still alive, as pressure grows for talks alongside ongoing plans for a Gaza offensive.