Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

No Comment

Israeli protesters demand ceasefire and hostage deal in Gaza war

The demonstrations, led by relatives of captives and the Hostages and Missing Families Forum, were branded a “National Day of Struggle.” Protesters carried signs reading “Hostage Deal Now,” urging the government to return to negotiations. Families accused Netanyahu of sacrificing civilians for political survival, while far-right coalition partners warned they would quit if a truce was agreed. Around 50 hostages remain in Gaza, Israel believes 20 are still alive, as pressure grows for talks alongside ongoing plans for a Gaza offensive.

More about
Israel Tel Aviv Hostages Protests Demonstration Video

up next

More from no comment

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..