Children scramble for scarce food as Gaza aid proves insufficient

Countries are airdropping supplies, sending military planes loaded with pallets of pasta and canned food. Each pallet weighs up to a ton, but supplies are far less than what trucks can deliver. Footage from Gaza shows people running to grab packages, some landing on rooftops, while others fight over food. Children have been seen collecting beans that fall from boxes. "Airdropping supplies is humiliating, and some residents are dying because of the operations”, said a local resident. Aid agencies criticise the deliveries, arguing airdrops are unsafe in crowded areas and fail to reach those most in need.