Bulgaria’s Black Sea coast hosts annual kite festival

Now in its fifth year in Varvara and sixth in Sinemorets, the festival follows the ancient bird migration route along the shoreline and attracts visitors from across Europe. Giant octopuses, bears and birds floated over the beaches, while stunt teams amazed crowds with choreographed routines. Alongside the show, the event promotes bird conservation and offers workshops, music and family activities. The two-week festival ends on 7 September in Shabla.