Major warehouse fire in Hamburg’s port leaves six people injured

The blaze, which began on Monday in Veddel, injured six people, including three firefighters and a motorist hit by debris on the A1 motorway. One victim remains in critical condition. Authorities said the fire started when a car ignited inside a warehouse storing hundreds of nitrous oxide cylinders, which then exploded, sending gas containers flying hundreds of metres. Twenty-five people were rescued from the danger zone, some by boat, while thick black smoke rose across the city. The area remains sealed off.

