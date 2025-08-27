Flash floods and landslide kill dozens in Indian-controlled Kashmir

The disaster, triggered by intense rains, comes less than a month after earlier flash floods in the Himalayan territory left at least 65 people dead. Thousands of residents have been evacuated from submerged low-lying areas, while schools and universities remained closed on Wednesday. Rivers, including the Tawi and Chenab, swelled beyond danger levels, causing severe transport disruption, road damage and flight diversions. Authorities are working to restore disrupted telecom services as forecasters warn of more rain and urge vigilance.