SpaceX Starship completes first orbital test before ocean fireball

The mega rocket, launched from Starbase in Texas, deployed eight dummy satellites into orbit before beginning its descent. After coasting for over an hour, Starship re-entered Earth’s atmosphere and tilted on approach, with cameras capturing a fireball as it struck the ocean surface. Despite the spectacular finale, SpaceX hailed the mission as a success, marking its tenth flight test and the first to demonstrate payload deployment. The company and NASA plan to use Starship for future lunar and Mars missions.

Space SpaceX flight Airship rocket

