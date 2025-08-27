Fire at cold storage facility spreads to warehouse in Turkey’s Antalya

The cause of the fire, which began in the Yukarı Kocayatak neighbourhood, remains unknown. Flames grew stronger when plastic crates caught fire, making it harder to control. Residents called the emergency centre, and fire crews from Antalya Metropolitan Municipality, Serik Municipality and the forestry department were deployed to the scene. After three hours, the fire was brought under control. Authorities said cooling efforts at the site were continuing, with no injuries reported.