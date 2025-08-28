Rescuers search rubble after deadly missile and drone strikes in Kyiv

It was the first large-scale strike on the capital in weeks and one of the rare times the city centre was directly hit since the war began. Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said the toll was likely to rise as rescue workers searched for people trapped under rubble. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Moscow of choosing “ballistics instead of the negotiating table” and urged stronger international action. Nearly 100 buildings were damaged across seven districts, including a shopping mall, as residents cleared shattered glass and debris.