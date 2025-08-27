Water jousters battle on Sète’s Royal Canal in 300-year-old festival

Perched two metres above the water, competitors wield wooden lances and shields known as pavois, aiming to topple opponents into the canal. Crowds packed stands and balconies to cheer them on in the centuries-old spectacle. “Winning here in Sète is better than being mayor,” said one spectator. Another laughed as their favourite was defeated, while a young fan described the contest as “magical”. Competitors accepted defeat with humour, drying off after plunges into the canal.