Israeli forces raid Nablus as West Bank violence intensifies

The Palestinian Red Crescent said at least 25 people were treated for tear gas inhalation, with two others wounded, including one struck by rubber bullets. The operation followed a raid in Ramallah a day earlier on a money-exchange business suspected of funnelling funds to militant groups. Violence in the West Bank has intensified since the war in Gaza, with Israeli military operations, settler attacks and Palestinian assaults all contributing to escalating tensions.

