Plumes of smoke rise over Gaza as Israel prepares expanded offensive

Aid agencies warn a new assault could deepen the humanitarian emergency, with most of Gaza’s more than two million residents already displaced, neighbourhoods destroyed, and famine declared in the city. The Israeli army urged civilians to leave on Wednesday, while over 80% of Gaza remains under military zones or displacement orders, according to the UN. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel will pursue its offensive while seeking a ceasefire, despite divisions within his coalition. Israel's offensive has killed nearly 63,000 Palestinians during the war, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry, which says around half were women and children.