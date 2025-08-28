UNICEF warns of catastrophic toll on children trapped in Al Fasher

Inside the city, an estimated 260,000 civilians, including 130,000 children, remain trapped in dire conditions after more than 16 months cut off from aid supplies. The toll on children has been described as catastrophic, with over 1,100 grave violations verified since the siege began in April 2024. More than 1,000 children have been killed or maimed in their homes, in camps, or marketplaces. At least 23 have suffered sexual violence, while others were abducted or recruited by armed groups. Reports this week cited seven child deaths in an attack on Abu Shouk displacement camp. UNICEF is urging immediate humanitarian access and protection for civilians.