Scuffle erupts between lawmakers in Mexico’s Senate

Television footage broadcast by N+ showed Alejandro “Alito” Moreno Cárdenas, leader of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), and Senate President Gerardo Fernández Noroña of the Morena party shoving each other before colleagues stepped in. The clash reportedly began when Moreno protested being denied the floor after the national anthem closed the session. Moreno later accused Noroña of starting the fight, while Noroña said his party would file complaints. The incident comes ahead of a sweeping judicial reform, with 881 elected judges due to take office on 1 September.