Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

No Comment

Scuffle erupts between lawmakers in Mexico’s Senate

Television footage broadcast by N+ showed Alejandro “Alito” Moreno Cárdenas, leader of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), and Senate President Gerardo Fernández Noroña of the Morena party shoving each other before colleagues stepped in. The clash reportedly began when Moreno protested being denied the floor after the national anthem closed the session. Moreno later accused Noroña of starting the fight, while Noroña said his party would file complaints. The incident comes ahead of a sweeping judicial reform, with 881 elected judges due to take office on 1 September.

More about
Mexico violences Senator fight Video

up next

More from no comment

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..