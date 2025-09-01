Desperate search for survivors after deadly Afghan quake

The 6.0 magnitude quake struck late Sunday in Kunar province near Jalalabad. Entire villages were flattened, and survivors dug with their hands to reach those trapped under rubble. Rescue operations continued on Monday, with helicopters ferrying the injured to hospitals as blocked roads hampered aid delivery. Officials warned casualties would likely rise as remote areas remain cut off. The United Nations and aid groups said the disaster has worsened Afghanistan’s humanitarian crisis. Tremors were also felt in Pakistan, where Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed condolences and offered help.