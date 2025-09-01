Flash floods hit northern Thailand after tropical depression

The weather system, now moving towards Myanmar, has triggered alerts in Lampang, Sukhothai, Kamphaeng Phet, Lamphun, Chiang Mai, Tak and Mae Hong Son. Authorities have urged residents in low-lying and foothill areas to remain vigilant. In Khon Kaen, a flash flood inundated more than 100 homes overnight, while in Chiang Mai, strong winds felled a tree onto power lines. In Phitsanulok, rising water in the Khek River damaged farmland and forced red-flag warnings.