Croatia hosts fourth open hot air balloon championship in Prelog

Held for the fourth time between 28 and 31 August, the festival has become one of Croatia’s key late-summer attractions, drawing thousands of visitors to the airfield near the Hungarian border. The event is also the first of its kind in the country, combining competition with displays of ballooning history, including a replica of the Montgolfier brothers’ first flight from the 18th century. The championship is organised by the Zagreb Balloon Club, Croatia’s oldest ballooning association.

Croatia Balloon Championship competition Festival Video

