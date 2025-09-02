Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

No Comment

Mexico’s new Supreme Court takes office amid legitimacy concerns

The day opened with an Indigenous purification ritual in Mexico City’s Zócalo square, followed by the handover of the Staff of Command to the incoming justices. Later, the nine-member panel, dominated by allies of President Claudia Sheinbaum’s Morena party, was sworn in during a Senate ceremony. Sheinbaum praised the reform as a “profoundly democratic event,” while Hugo Aguilar, a lawyer known for defending Indigenous rights, assumed the role of chief justice. Critics argue that electing judges threatens judicial independence and risks consolidating Morena’s power, particularly after low voter turnout cast doubt on the legitimacy of the elections.

More about
Mexico Supreme Court judge inauguration Law Video

up next

More from no comment

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..