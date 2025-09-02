Xi Jinping welcomes Vladimir Putin for talks in Beijing

Earlier, the two leaders held formal discussions where Putin, addressing Xi as “dear friend,” said ties between Moscow and Beijing were at an “unprecedentedly high level.” Putin stressed the importance of shared history, recalling the wartime alliance of their peoples and pledging continued cooperation. Xi also hosted a trilateral meeting with Putin and Mongolian President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh, where Putin highlighted their countries as good neighbours bound by friendship. All three will attend Wednesday’s parade in the Chinese capital, commemorating 80 years since World War II’s end, joined by around two dozen foreign leaders.