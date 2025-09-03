Putin and Kim attend Xi's grand military parade in Beijing

Speaking at the event, Xi said he would "accelerate the building of a world-class army" that would "provide strategic support for the realisation of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.” The parade, which marks the 80th anniversary of the end of WWII, showcased missiles, modern fighter jets, and other military might as China seeks to wield greater influence on the global stage. Some of the military hardware is on public view for the first time. The display of China's growing military strength has raised concerns among some of its Asian neighbours and the United States, with some Western leaders staying away from the event.