Moroccans mark 50th anniversary of Green March into Western Sahara

Moroccans on Thursday marked 50 years since the Green March, the mass demonstration that pushed Spain to hand over control of the disputed Western Sahara and paved the way for Morocco’s takeover.

Festivities took place across the North African kingdom and in the disputed territory itself, including its largest city, Laayoune.

The anniversary is a national holiday and Moroccans remember the march as an important step toward ending colonial rule.

In Oued Roumane, a district of Salé just across the river from the capital Rabat, local NGOs, youth clubs, and sports associations marched in the main avenue waving Moroccan flags.

Children carried portraits of the late King Hassan II, who led the original march, alongside photos of his son, King Mohammed VI.

"Long live the King. The Sahara is Moroccan and here we are celebrating from our hearts," said Khadija Guerouaj from within a crowd where she sang and danced with a group of women.

Western Sahara, a phosphate-rich stretch of desert, was under Spanish control until 1975.

That year, hundreds of thousands of Moroccan civilians and soldiers crossed into Spanish-held territory in a show of force that ultimately persuaded General Francisco Franco to relinquish control.

Today, the region remains disputed, claimed both by Morocco and the Polisario Front, which operates from refugee camps in southwestern Algeria and says it represents the Sahrawi people who are native to the area.

The group sees Morocco as another colonial power that occupied the territory after Spain’s withdrawal.

This year’s anniversary carried extra weight for Morocco.

Last week, the United Nations Security Council referred to Morocco’s autonomy plan for the territory as "a most feasible solution" to the dispute, the first time such language appeared in one of its resolutions.

Said Housni, a demonstrator, said he was happy with the Security Council’s resolution.

"I thank all those involved, everyone who organized this celebration and everyone behind the UN resolution," he said.

Morocco’s King Mohammed VI hailed it as a diplomatic victory, though Polisario has vowed to keep fighting for a promised self-determination referendum that offers independence as an option.