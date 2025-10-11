Welcome to Africanews

Morocco's king addresses parliament amid mounting tensions

King Mohammed VI of Morocco greets parliamentarians upon his arrival at the opening session of the Moroccan Parliament, while Crown Prince Moulay Hassan.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Moroccan Royal Palace/AP
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Tension is mounting in Morocco as protesters demand change and the stage is now with the King. His Majesty King Mohammed VI, flanked by Crown Prince Moulay El Hassan and Prince Moulay Rachid, addressed Parliament Friday to begin the final legislative year. He urged lawmakers to act with “seriousness and responsibility,” to finish pending bills, and drive forward national projects.

He highlighted Morocco’s new development model, rooted in territorial equity, social justice, and inclusive growth. He called for targeted support to fragile regions, mountains, oases, and integrated programs for rural growth. The King stressed that all actors, MPs, parties, local officials, the media, must collaborate to explain policy and safeguard citizens’ rights.

But his speech came after a wave of youth-led protests overnight. In cities like Rabat, Casablanca, and Tangier, demonstrators voiced anger over corruption and real frustrations with underfunded health and education systems. Critics say the government pours resources into stadiums for the 2030 World Cup while vital public services lag.

The timing was no coincidence. Protest organizers paused demonstrations ahead of the King’s address, hoping it would respond to their demands. Now Moroccans watch closely: will this be a turning point, or just lines in a speech?

