Morocco flood disaster: Ksar El Kebir underwater as 140,000 forced to flee

Aerial images show the town of Ksar El Kebir in northern Morocco submerged in floodwaters after days of heavy rainfall and the overflow of the Loukkos wadi. Security forces have been evacuating residents, including elderly people, as entire neighborhoods are inundated.

Authorities say more than 140,000 people have been forced from their homes across several northern provinces since last week, with Larache province among the hardest hit. In Ksar El Kebir, about 100 kilometers south of Tangier, residents, including children and the elderly, were stranded on rooftops before being rescued, some by small boats.

In neighboring Sidi Kacem province, over 10,000 people were rescued, some by helicopter, as floodwaters swept across roads and farmland.

No casualties have been reported so far, but Morocco’s weather service warns heavy rain and strong winds are expected to continue. The floods follow seven consecutive years of drought, highlighting the growing impact of extreme weather.