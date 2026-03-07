Kenya: Nairobi battles flood waters after heavy overnight rains

Motorists in the Kenyan capital were stranded for hours on Saturday after roads were flooded following heavy rains overnight.

The military was deployed to assist emergency rescue services, and the local toll road operator waived fees for an elevated road.

Heavy rain began on Friday and continued overnight, submerging vehicles and forcing motorists in some areas to wade through hip-high water to reach higher ground.

A military rescue unit was deployed overnight to support emergency services as Kenya Red Cross response units struggled to reach people in need.

Rain has been pounding the country since late February, which marks the start of the long-rains season.

Previous rain seasons have seen flooding, landslides, and mudslides that have left hundreds of people dead and seen thousands of others displaced.