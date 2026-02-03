Severe floods in northern Morocco displace over 50,000 people

Parts of northern Morocco, especially the Tanger-Tetouan-Al Hoceima region, are grappling with severe flooding after sustained rainfall topping 600 mm since September 2025, reversing years of drought. Authorities say more than 50,000 people have been displaced across the north, nearly half of Ksar El Kebir’s population. Access to the city is limited to outbound traffic, power cuts have hit several neighbourhoods and schools remain closed. The situation worsened after controlled releases from the Oued Makhazine dam, which has reached full capacity. The army has deployed rescue teams, helicopters and medical units to support evacuations and reinforce flood barriers. Further evacuations are under way near the Sebou River as more rain is forecast, although no deaths have been reported so far. To house displaced families, authorities have begun setting up hundreds of tents near Larache. The site can accommodate around 3,000 tents and is being connected to water, electricity and sanitation networks. Civil protection teams continue to work despite persistent rain, as access to flooded areas remains restricted and risks stay high