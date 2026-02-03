Iran: Tehran market blaze sends huge smoke plumes over city traffic

Footage from the scene showed heavy plumes of smoke rising above nearby buildings and drifting over traffic. Tehran emergency services said the blaze caused no injuries, and no casualties were reported in the first hours. The cause of the fire was not immediately clear. The market, a well known shopping area with stalls and small shops spread over about 2,000 square metres, was quickly evacuated. Firefighters and emergency teams were deployed in large numbers as flames spread through the structure. Authorities said crews worked to contain the flames and prevent them from reaching neighbouring areas, while residents were advised to avoid the zone. Online reports of explosions remain unverified and unsupported by officials. Earlier gas-related incidents in Jannatabad are not linked.